Reynaldo Casiano Jr., age (74), of Carrizo Springs TX, and Formerly of Luckey OH, passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at his residence. He was born September 3, 1946 to Reynaldo and Josephina (Leal) Casiano Sr., in Carrizo Springs, TX. Following graduation from high school, he served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, in the 25th Infantry Division. On June 26, 1970 he married Maria Hernandez in Angola, IN. Rey and Maria raised 3 children and celebrated over 50 years of marriage.
For 30 plus years, Rey worked in maintenance for Chrysler in Perrysburg, retiring in 1999. In addition, to being a proud veteran and member of the VFW in Toledo, Rey enjoyed: drawing, working on old cars, going to car shows, flea markets, and to casinos.
In addition to his wife Maria, Rey is survived by his children: Gina Duran of Toledo, Michael R. Casiano of Bowling Green and Alicia Casiano of Luckey. Grandchildren: Adrianna (Frederick) Cortez, Armando (Logan) Duran Jr., Daniel Duran, Justina (Kyle) Patterson, Jalen Casiano, Falynn Kirkman, and 4 great-grandchildren. Brothers: Jose Casiano and Henry (Teresa) Casiano. Sisters: Jane Bulkowski, Josephine Kreais, and Irma (Bob) Kiser. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Lupe, and brothers: Oscar and David.
A Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m., Monday, May 17, 2021 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 150 Enterprise Street, Bowling Green, OH. The celebrant will be Fr. Thomas McQuillen. Committal will be in Restlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may take the form of contributions to: the family c/o Maria Casiano. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com