Rev. Robert Lee DePew, age 79, of Pemberville, OH, passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at St. Charles Hospital, Oregon, OH. He was born on June 20, 1941 in Sullivan County, TN to Enoch and Dorothy (Scalf) DePew. On November 1, 1986 he married Carole F. Kriston, in Genoa, OH. Robert and Carole would celebrate over 22 years of marriage, before Carole’s passing in February of 2009. While Robert held various positions, he most recently worked in maintenance at Otterbein Portage Valley for 13 years. A man of faith, he was a member at the Genoa Church of God, until it closed and then he later attended Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pemberville.
Robert is survived by his son: Matt (Sheila) O’Malley and a grandson: Andy Braz, both of KS. Sister’s: Pat (Tom) Norwalk of Clay Center, OH, and Sandra (Gary) Lumbrezer of Toledo. In addition to his wife Carole, he is preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Ron and Don DePew.
Following family services, Rev. Robert will be laid to rest with Carole in Pemberville Union Cemetery, Pemberville. Officiating will be Pastor James Budke. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Hospice of Northwest Ohio or The American Cancer Society. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com