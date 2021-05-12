Rev. Paul W. Valentine, 88, of Naples, Florida, passed away Sept. 16, 2020 at his son’s home in Cape Cod.
He was a 1950 graduate of Bowling Green High School.
Survivors include his wife, JoAnn (Ridley) Valentine, of 67 years.
Three sons, Michael (Amy), David (Marilyn) and Stephen (Cyndie); six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren also survive as does a brother, Norman.
Arrangements to be announced at a later date.
A service will be held May 15 at 10 am at the Bowling Green Alliance Church at 1161 Napoleon Rd., Bowling Green. In lieu of flowers local donations can be made to hospice.