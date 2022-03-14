Rev. Howard K. Brunk, age 80, of Pemberville, OH passed away at Wood Haven Health Care in Bowling Green, on Monday, March 14, 2022.
He was born on September 17, 1941, in Freedom Township to Wilfred and Mildred (Abke) Brunk.
He attended Eastwood High School and was a part of the first graduating class of 1959. Howard later served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves as a Sergeant for 20 years.
In addition to being a lifelong farmer, Howard retired from General Motors Acceptance Corporation (GMAC) after 30 years and was the owner and operator of an exotic lounge for 17 years. Further, he was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, the Pemberville American Legion, and for numerous years was the treasurer for the Pemberville Free Fair. He enjoyed playing dartball, bowling, and in his younger years playing softball for the church.
Howard is survived by Allen and Dan Kemner families as well as numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Family and friends will be received from 4-7 p.m., on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville.
A funeral service will be conducted at the funeral home at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 17, 2022, where there will be an additional time of visitation from 10 a.m., until the time of service. Interment will be in Pemberville Union Cemetery. Officiating will be Fr. James Budke.
In lieu of flowers memorials may take the form of contributions to: Wood Haven Health Care, Bridge Hospice, or the Pemberville Free Fair.
Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.