Rev. Frederick J. Nietfeld passed away from this life on Sunday February 6, 2022 at the Saint Charles Center in Carthegena, OH. He was 101 years old, and the eldest of all of the living priests in the Diocese of Toledo. Fr. Nietfeld will be remembered by family and friends as a Catholic priest devoted to the Catholic Faith, an educator, an avid reader and lover of nature, a pianist and organist, and as a friend to many priests.
Rev. Nietfeld was born on December 18, 1920, to Frederick and Addie (Palmer) Nietfeld (both deceased). He is predeceased by parents and siblings and survived by nieces and nephews.
A native of Oak Harbor, Ohio, Father Nietfeld attended Desales College, Toledo, and Mount St. Mary’s of the West Seminary in Cincinnati, OH. From 1957 to 1958, he attended the University of Toronto where he received his Master of Arts Degree.
Fr. Nietfeld was ordained a priest for the Catholic Diocese of Toledo on October 13, 1946 by The Most Reverend Karl J. Alter, D.D., at Our Lady of the Consolation Shrine in Carey, OH. Following his ordination her served in the following assignments. Parochial Vicar at St. Aloysius, Bowling Green from 1946-1952; St. Mary Defiance from 1952-1956; Assistant at Our Lady Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral, Toledo, 1958-1965; Instructor in Thomistic philosophy at Mary Manse College, Toledo, 1958-1965; Instructor in Thomistic philosophy at Lourdes College, Toledo, 1965-1967; Pastor Mother of Sorrows, North Auburn, 1967-1968; Pastor St. Aloysius, Bowling Green, 1968-1975; Pastor Immaculate Conception, Marygrove, 1975-1980; Chaplain St. Charles Hospital, Oregon, 1980-1981. After entering into Senior Status for the Diocese he served as a Chaplain at the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY, and after that as a Chaplain to the Veteran’s Administration Hospital in Miami Florida. In August of 2017 he moved to the St. Charles Center in Carthagena, OH.
Fr. Nietfeld was always valued the primacy of the spiritual life, and the transmission of the Catholic Faith. He was first and foremost a priest. He had an international group of people whom he would update on the events of the world pertaining to the Faith, and the group would gather to discuss these issues. He loved Socrates and Aristotle. He was very present at family weddings and Baptisms. He exercised regularly at the gym and was an excellent swimmer. He enjoyed hosting others for dinner. He subscribed to numerous periodicals and magazines, was an avid bird watcher and a dear friend of many.
The Rite of the Reception of the Body will be at St. Aloysius Church Bowling Green, 150 South Enterprise Street, Bowling Green, OH, 43402 on Wednesday February 9 at 4pm. Visitation will be at St. Aloysius from 4pm to 7pm on February 9th. Vespers will be prayed at 7pm. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated by the Most Reverend Daniel E. Thomas at 10 am on Thursday February 10th at St. Aloysius Church. A luncheon will follow the Funeral Mass. The Rite of Committal will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Toledo, OH at 1:45 pm on Thursday February 10.
In lieu of flowers, please make your charitable donations payable to St. Charles Center, 2860 US-127, Carthagena, OH 45822 in memory of Rev. Frederick J. Nietfeld.
