Rev. Charles E. Selby
Oct 31, 1934 - Jun 26, 2022
Charles E. Selby, 87, of Lakeside, Ohio and Sarasota, Florida passed to eternal life on June 26, 2022 at Otterbein Marblehead, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born October 31, 1934 to Roy and Jessie (Fryer) Selby in Dayton, Ohio. He married Janet Risch Selby on June 7, 1959. He was a graduate of Stivers High School, Dayton, OH; Otterbein College, Westerville, OH and United Theological Seminary, Dayton, OH.
Charles was a pastor in the West Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church for over 40 years serving churches in Piqua, Cincinnati, Luckey, Whitehouse, Old Fort, Gibsonburg and Metamora. He especially enjoyed time with family & friends, golf, tennis, traveling and euchre.
Surviving are his wife of 63 years Janet; children: Mark (Linda) Selby of Denver, CO, Melinda (Jim) Juergens of Luckey, OH, Matthew (Darcy) Selby of New Albany, OH; grandchildren: Jon (Jillian) Juergens, Jaclyn (Landon) Richards, Adam Selby, Kennedy Selby, Taylor Selby and Parker Selby; great-grandsons: Tate and Rhett Richards; sister: Joanne (Robert) Stoffer of Gainesville, GA and sister-in-law: Lorena Risch of Sarasota, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law: Marilyn (Glen) Smiley and brother-in-law: Robert Risch.
Memorial services will be conducted 3:00 pm Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Lakeside United Methodist Church, 450 Central Ave. Lakeside, OH 43440 where visitation will be held Sunday, July 10, 2022 from 2:00 - 3:00 pm. Private interment will be in Lakeside Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be given to Lakeside Association, Lakeside United Methodist Church, Selby Family Scholarship at Otterbein University or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckercrosserpriesman.com.
The family would like to thank Otterbein Marblehead and Stein Hospice for all their loving care. Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service is handling the arrangements.