Reneé J. Lay, 80, of Bowing Green, Ohio passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital. Reneé was born May 22, 1939 to the late Charles and Dorothy (Kalbfleish) Thiebaut. She married Edward E. Lay in her home town of Portage. She worked at Mirror Images in Bowling Green. Reneé had the greatest love for her family and friends. She loved boating and fishing and traded in the boat for a camper and loved camping at Lake Erie.
Surviving are two sons: Mark (Mary) Lay of Rudolph; Mike (Diane) Lay of Bowling Green; daughter Melanie (Clayton) Baker of Bowling Green; grandchildren; Heather McGiffin, James Baker, Ashley Baker, Stephanie Wendt, Katie McAfee, Brock Lay, Brittany Lay, Merceddes McAfee, Christopher Lay, & Brooke Lay; great-grandchildren; Aubrey, Nataleigh, Miranda, Mason, & James Baker Jr.; Levi & Harper (due in March) Landry; Beau & Parker Wendt; and Bailey & Adalyn McGiffin. Reneé was preceded in death by her brothers: Donald and Vern.