Reneé J. Lay - Sentinel-Tribune: Obituaries

Reneé J. Lay

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Reneé J. Lay

Posted: Wednesday, February 5, 2020 2:11 pm

Reneé J. Lay Provided to the Sentinel-Tribune Sentinel-Tribune

Reneé J. Lay, 80, of Bowing Green, Ohio passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital. Reneé was born May 22, 1939 to the late Charles and Dorothy (Kalbfleish) Thiebaut. She married Edward E. Lay in her home town of Portage. She worked at Mirror Images in Bowling Green. Reneé had the greatest love for her family and friends. She loved boating and fishing and traded in the boat for a camper and loved camping at Lake Erie.

Surviving are two sons: Mark (Mary) Lay of Rudolph; Mike (Diane) Lay of Bowling Green; daughter Melanie (Clayton) Baker of Bowling Green; grandchildren; Heather McGiffin, James Baker, Ashley Baker, Stephanie Wendt, Katie McAfee, Brock Lay, Brittany Lay, Merceddes McAfee, Christopher Lay, & Brooke Lay; great-grandchildren; Aubrey, Nataleigh, Miranda, Mason, & James Baker Jr.; Levi & Harper (due in March) Landry; Beau & Parker Wendt; and Bailey & Adalyn McGiffin. Reneé was preceded in death by her brothers: Donald and Vern.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.
  • Print

Posted in on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 2:11 pm.

Recommended

Latest Special Edition

Popular Facebook Activity

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2020, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]