Renate Graubart passed away May 21, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital. She was born May 11, 1935, in Cologne, Germany, to Henry and Erna (Flemming) Venhofen. She moved with her parents to Beverly Hills, California as a child. Fond memories include swimming in Gene Kelly’s pool, and after graduating from Beverly Hills High School in 1953 meeting many celebrities while working in a bakery/market and in one of the studios doing calligraphy work. She attended college for two years and served as a personnel manager at Capital Plastics for 12 years.
She wed Erik F. Graubart on March 30, 1957 in Los Angeles, California, and they were married for 50 years until Eric passed in 2007. Renate and Erik moved to Illinois for a short time before relocating to Ohio in 1969. From 1974 to 1981, she traveled with him to various U.S. states , Germany and Austria for his job with D.S. Brown Co., returning to Ohio in 1982. The couple lived in Rossford for a while and then moved to Perrysburg in 1987. She is survived by a cousin Helen Bundgen of California.
Renate worked as a proofreader at Welch Publishing Co. for more than 40 years. Her colleagues appreciated her keen mind and focused eye in editing stories. She was very knowledgeable about local communities served by the Rossford Record Journal, Perrysburg Messenger Journal, Holland-Springfield Journal and Point & Shoreland Journal. She enjoyed keeping up to date on the news. She brought a timeless style and sophistication to the office, with a beautiful brooch pin for every occasion.
An avid animal lover, she leaves behind her birds, Piko and Bitsy. She was always asking coworkers about their pets, and enjoyed hearing about their antics, seeing animal photos and on occasion, visiting with them. She was the sponsor of a white donkey, Jack, from the Healing Barn. Each month, Renate would send Jack cards and a monthly donation for his care.
Renate was a private person, but those who were lucky enough to know her are better for it. A great and kind person, she will be missed.
Memorial contributions can be made in Renate’s memory to Save-A-Pet, 5250 Hill Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43615 or the Healing Barn, 27731 Bradner Road, Millbury, Ohio 43447.
Maison-Dardenne-Walker is handling the funeral arrangements. A graveside service will be held at Highland Memory Gardens, Waterville, Ohio on May 29, 2020 at 1:00 P.M.