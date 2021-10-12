Reginald William “Regg” Vicary, age 76, of Wayne, Ohio passed away on Tuesday (October 12, 2021) at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Bowling Green, Ohio.
He was born on January 26, 1945 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Reginald W. & Eudora E. (Phillips) Vicary. He married Louise A. Smith on November 11, 1995 in Wayne, Ohio.
Surviving is his loving wife of 25 years, Louise; son, Todd (Heather) Vicary of Bowling Green, Ohio; daughters, Tracy Vicary of Woodville, Ohio, LeeAnn (Eric) Myers of Port Clinton, Ohio, Melanie Myers of Port Clinton, Ohio; 6 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Reginald & Eudora.
Regg served his country proudly in the Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from the Conrail Railroad as an engineer after 32 years. He was a life member of the Albert Bowe American Legion Post in Bradner, Ohio, member of the Moose in Fostoria, Ohio, and member of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers. He was very faithful to his dog Molly.
Friends will be received from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Thursday (October 14, 2021) at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio where a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday (October 15, 2021) with Pastor Ron Merritt officiating.
The family has asked for everyone attending visitation or funeral services to please dress casually and to wear Ohio State Buckeye clothing.
Military honors will be performed by the Albert Bowe American Legion Post and a bereavement luncheon will be held immediately following the committal service at the Albert Bowe American Legion Hall in Bradner, Ohio.
Memorial donations may be made to the Albert Bowe American Legion or to the family.
Online condolences may be made to Regg’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.