Rebecca “Becky” L. Hansen of Bowling Green passed away peacefully with family by her side on August 23, 2022.
Becky was born at Bowling Green Community Hospital on October 25, 1941 to Dr. Dallas E. & Bernice I. (Hathaway) March. She graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1959, where she began honing the interests and leadership skills that she would maintain for the rest of her life, serving as the vice president of Tri-Hi-Y, treasurer of the Future Teachers of America, and copy editor of the yearbook and actively participating in the Honor Society, the National Thespian Society, and the Library staff. She was also an enthusiastic booster at school sports events, with her senior yearbook referring to her as making up half the cheering section and the rest of the student body the other half.
She earned a Bachelor of Science in Education degree from Bowling Green State University in 1963, where she was a member of Delta Gamma sorority and starred in campus productions of Up the Down Staircase and The Guardsman.
Becky married Vernon C. Hansen on July 27, 1963 at the First United Methodist Church in Bowling Green. She taught at Roosevelt High School in Wyandotte, Michigan, Nixon High School in Laredo, Texas, and tutored and served as a librarian at O’Fallon Township High School in O’Fallon, Illinois.
Becky was a proud Air Force wife for 27 years where she thrived volunteering. She was recording secretary of the Officers’ Wives’ Club twice and treasurer once at three different Air Force bases, a tour guide at the United States Air Force Museum, a Girl Scout leader, acted in at least seven little theater productions, sang in two different choral groups and the church choir, worked as a tax preparer, and became a travel agent. They moved ten times living in seven different states with one overseas move, with her favorite being Lajes Field, Azores, Portugal. She always saw each move as a new adventure and made every new place a home.
After Vern’s military retirement, they returned to Bowling Green where she did not delay in getting involved in the community. She became an active member of First United Methodist Church of Bowling Green and was treasurer of the United Methodist Women. She loved performing and was in many church dinner theater and Black Swamp Players productions. A favorite role was “Aunt Eller” in the musical Oklahoma!, which she played twice in productions 30 years apart. Becky was a member of Shakespeare Round Table, Bowling Green Women’s Club, BGSU Falcon Club, Bowling Green Country Club, president of the Golferettes, and treasurer of the Black Swamp Players. She was a member of several bridge clubs and greatly enjoyed playing mahjong.
Becky was a Bowling Green City Councilwoman for two terms and was proud to have spearheaded getting the levy on the ballot to fund the building of BG’s Fire Station #2. She decided not to run for a third term so she could spend more time traveling with Vern.
In her lifetime, Becky traveled to all 50 states, 2 U.S. territories, and 74 foreign countries, setting foot on all 7 continents in the process. Her favorite trip was to Antarctica in 2012.
She was a fierce supporter of her grandsons, willingly stepping in to help care for them when needed, traveling as far as St. Louis and Omaha to help during family emergencies or her son’s deployments. Becky greatly enjoyed cheering them on, whether it was baseball, football, or basketball, and rarely missed a game. She proudly saw all four earn the highest award in Cub Scouting, the Arrow of Light; three of them become Eagle Scouts; and one earn the Boy Scouts of America’s Medal of Merit for lifesaving action.
She is survived by her loving husband, Vern; her children, Chuck (Corinne) Hansen of O’Fallon, Illinois and Libby (Fred) Riggs of Bowling Green; and grandchildren Ricky (Thayer) Riggs, Joshua Riggs, Chas Hansen, and Ian Hansen.
Becky’s Celebration of Life service will be held at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St. Bowling Green, Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the church. A luncheon will be held at the church immediately after the service. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Black Swamp Players or the First United Methodist Church of Bowling Green.