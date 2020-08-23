Raymond Polker, 86, of Grand Rapids, passed away on August 21, 2020 at his home. He was born February 25, 1934 to Harry and Pauline (Helmke) Polker in Napoleon, Ohio. He was a 1952 graduate of Napoleon High School. On December 23, 1953 he married Janette Light at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Napoleon and they celebrated 66 years of marriage. After serving in the U.S. Army for two years, he begin a career in carpentry that eventually led him to being a home builder spanning nearly fifty years. He built many of the homes in the Springbrook Farms subdivision in Whitehouse and was responsible for developing and building the Maplesburg subdivision in Monclova, along with many other houses around Northwest Ohio. In 1997 he built the Waterville Community Church of which he was a member. Upon retiring from building, he busied himself in his cabinet shop where he crafted a wide variety of wooden furniture, cabinets, and specialty items.
Ray was a man of deep faith in Christ Jesus and the Bible was an essential part of his daily routine. Among his greatest passions were hunting, fishing, gardening, and most anything outdoors. His personal berry patch within his carefully constructed protective netting was something he was extremely proud of. However his greatest passion was reserved for his family, especially his grandkids and great grandkids. He unashamedly used M&M’s and Snicker’s bars to bribe his way into their hearts.
Ray is survived by his wife Janette, his children Thomas (Julie) Polker of Napoleon, Susan (Alan) Reckner, Jack (Diann) Polker, Jane (Bruce) Crosby, Joel (Karen) Polker, and Nancy (Terrance) Kelly all of Grand Rapids, 16 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and his sister Patricia Treadwell of Toledo. He was preceded in death by his sister, Leona Gilliland and brother, Richard Polker.
The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, August 25 from 5-8pm at the Hanneman Funeral Home, 24084 W. 2nd Street, Grand Rapids. His funeral service will be private. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Waterville Community Church or a church of any donor’s choice.
