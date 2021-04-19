Raymond J. Hoot, age 84, of Bloomdale, Ohio passed away on Saturday (April 17, 2021) at Wood County Hospital in Bowling Green, Ohio.
He was born on May 12, 1936 in Findlay, Ohio to the late Raymond K. & Eva Naomi (Bresler0 Hoot. He married Rose Marie Augustine on July 15, 1972 in Bowling Green, Ohio and she passed away on May 7, 2012.
Surviving is his daughter, Deb (Paz) Obergon of Bloomdale, Ohio; brother, Kenneth A. Hoot of Bloomdale, Ohio; grandchildren, Delia, Armando, Mike; great-grandchildren; Patience, Kain, Trey, Aleah, AJ, Skylar, Lydia, Macy, Makayla; great-great-grandchild, Kamsden.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray & Eva; wife, Rose Marie; son, Michael Book.
Ray was a 1954 graduate of Elmwood High School and then attended the Ohio State University where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Agricultural Science. He was a member of the Wood County Farm Bureau, and had many hobbies over the years, but most recently enjoyed playing solitaire and watching TV.
Friends will be received from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ron Merritt officiating.
Burial will be at Riverview Cemetery near West Millgrove. Due to Covid-19 masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.
Memorial donations may be made to Ray’s family and will be donated to a charity near and dear to his heart.
