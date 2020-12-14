Raymond H. “Ray” Bressler, 77, passed away unexpectedly Friday December 11, 2020.
He was born in Bowling Green, Ohio on August 17, 1943 to George and Lucille (Roach) Bressler. He was a graduate of Bowling Green High School Class of 1961. He married Nancy A. Shufelt on September 7, 1963.
From 1961-1964 Ray served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
Ray worked 15 years at Chrysler in Perrysburg, Ohio and 15 years at General Dynamics in Lima, Ohio before retiring in 1997.
He was a member and past commander of the American Legion Post 232 in Grand Rapids, Ohio. Ray was also inducted into the Bowling Green Youth Baseball Hall of Fame at Carter Park in 2004.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time in his wood working shop making gifts to give away. Ray always enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports and spending time with them.
Ray is survived by the love of his life of 57 years, Nancy; his son Tim (Katrina) Bressler of Bowling Green, Ohio; his grandchildren Mark (Angel) Bressler, Meghan (Justin) Herman, Madison Bressler, and four great-grandchildren Claire, Quinn, Jordyn and Jocelyn; brother William (Keri) Bressler of McClure, Ohio, James C. (Joanne) Bressler of Conneaut, Ohio and sister Donna Sperry of Wayne, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his son Todd Bressler, parents George and Lucille, as well as his brother Thomas L. Bressler.
A private graveside service will be held on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Oak Grove Cemetery where Military Honors will be rendered by the Wood County Honor Detail.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 W. Wooster St.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Ray’s honor to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Bressler family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.