Raymond Edward Dyke, 74, of High Point, NC, passed away Friday, October 8, 2021, at Forsyth Medical Center.
Born January 21, 1947, in Wood County, Ohio, he was a son of the late Cletys Dyke and the late Eleanor Skaggs Dyke.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Ferguson of the home; son, Jeremy Ferguson and wife Bonnie of Lake Wylie, SC; daughters, Jennifer Torchia and husband Tom of Novi, MI; Angie Hohl and husband John of Waterville, OH; and Annie Barth and husband Patrick of Brecksville, OH; brothers, Frank Dyke and wife Mona of Swanton, OH, and William Dyke of Weston, OH; sisters, Colleen Clark and husband Robert of Grand Rapids, MI; and eleven grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 6 p.m. Sunday, October 10, 2021, in the chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations with Rev. C.W. Moss officiating.
The family will received friends following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to National Autism Association.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point, NC is in charge of arrangements.