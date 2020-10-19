Raymond E. Roberts, 80, of Grand Rapids, OH passed away Friday, October 16, 2020. Raymond was born in Weston to the late Wayne and Viola Roberts. Besides his parents, Ray is also preceded in death by his brothers: James Roberts and Ronald Roberts; sister: Bonna Jean Roberts.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife: Norma Roberts; children: Ronda (Chris) Corpus of Grand Rapids and Sondra Harper of Grand Rapids; grandchildren: Lucas (Ashley) Braatz, Brandon Corpus, Gabrielle Corpus, Nathan Corpus, Chance Roberts, Sydney Roberts; great grandchildren: Raya Roberts and Scarlett LaRoe; special brother: Dick (Judy) Kiefer; several nieces and nephews.
Ray graduated from Grand Rapids High School is 1957. He enlisted in the Air Force stationed in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. He worked at Johns Manville and Stout Construction. He retired from Premium Expediting Company. Ray was a proud member of Alva N. Sidle American Legion Post #232, Calvary United Methodist Church in Grand Rapids, OH and National Rifle Association. Ray enjoyed snowmobiling, motorcycles, woodworking and loved the Ohio State Buckeyes. His true enjoyment was spending time with his family and gun shows. Ray was a loving husband, father, grandfather and a friend who will be deeply missed. The family would like to especially thank Mary Portillo, Tanya Bayless and the staff at Bridge Hospice for their compassionate care.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October, 21, 2020 at Calvary United Methodist Church, 24362 3rd Street, Grand Rapids, OH 43522 from 4:00 P.M until 8:00 P.M. Funeral Services in honor of Ray will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. also at Calvary United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions in memory of Ray may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church or Bridge Hospice.
