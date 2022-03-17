Raymond E Parsons II “Chip”, 59, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away March 15, 2022.
He was born on January 15, 1963 to Raymond and Joyce (Evans) Parsons. Chip is survived by his parents; children: Stacey (Chris) Tabor of San Antonio, TX; Dustin Parsons (Kori Lechich) of Bowling Green; and Chris Parsons of Bowling Green; sister: Kathy Parsons-Bowley; and special friend: Deanna Meeker.
Chip graduated from Bowling Green High School. He worked as a mechanic at Thayer Chevy for over 35 years. As a hobby, he like to spend time in the woods cutting and chopping fire wood. Chip also enjoyed fishing, building things by hand, drinking Busch Light, and spending time with his buddies. Memorial contribution may be gifted to the family.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green. www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.