Raymond C. Swartz, 81 years, of Lake Township, died Monday, December 7, 2020 in Hospice of Perrysburg with his family at his side. Ray was born on September 1, 1939 in Perrysburg Township to Russell J. and Frances E. (Mandell) Swartz. He married Gwen (Marsh) Swartz, on December 10, 1961 in Latchie, Ohio. To Ray & Gwen were born their three sons, Alan (Diane), Brian (Michelle), Brent (Mariana). Much joy came into Ray’s life with their grandchildren: Anna, Ben, Mackenzie, Jenna, Aubrey and John Rose. Ray is also survived by his siblings Connie (Erv) Zitlow, Miriam Berger, Paul (Laurie) Swartz and many nieces and nephews. Ray was preceded in death by sister-in-law, Libbie Swartz; and brother-in-law, Gary Berger.
Ray was a member of St. John Lutheran Church - Stony Ridge. He retired from his professional career as a commodity broker and then served the community as a school bus driver. Ray also served many years as president of the Lake Twp. Zoning Board and in other service capacities.
A public graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11:00 in Troy Twp. Cemetery, Luckey, OH with Pr. Michael Hughes officiating. Respectfully, the family requests masks be worn.
The family thanks the caring staff of Hospice and caregiver, JoAnna, and the cardiac rehab unit of St. Charles Hospital.
Memorial donation suggestions are to Hospice of Northwestern Ohio, St. John Lutheran Improvement Fund, or the donor’s choice. Arrangements are being handled by the Marsh and Marsteller Funeral Homes, Luckey, OH. On-line condolences may be shared with the family at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.