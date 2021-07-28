Raymond A. Foos, 92, passed away on July 27, 2021. Raymond was born on September 30, 1928 to Clarence and Clara Foos in Bowling Green, Ohio.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Rita Foos, and his 11 children: Catherine Tasi (William), Tom Foos (Pat), Elisa Bender, David Foos (Connie), Karen Testa (Larry), Stephanie Bedgio (Paul), Michele Sherman (Mike), Renee Crowley (Patrick), Brian Foos (Carole), Andrea Pecuch, and Kevin Foos (Heather). He is also survived by his 44 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
His visitation will be held on Friday, July 30 from 4-8 pm at Jardine Funeral Home, 15822 Pearl Road, Strongsville. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, July 31 at 9:30 am, with visitation to begin at 8:45 am at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 929 Pearl Road, Brunswick. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to the Raymond and Rita Foos Family Charitable Foundation, at 2523 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45208.