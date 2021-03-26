Rayford (Raybob) Wise, 76, of Lakeview, Ohio passed away on March 23rd in Columbus, Ohio at the OSU Wexner Center.
Rayford Lee Wise was born on December 14th, 1944 to Raymond and Doris (Hite) Wise in Baltimore, Maryland. He married Candice Lynn (Sattler) Wise and she preceded him in death. Ray is survived by his children: Troy (Jody) Wise of McComb, Ohio, Chad (Heidi) Wise of Bluffton, Ohio and Abbie (Curt) Lammers of Crawfordville, Florida; grandchildren: Wynter Wise, Erica (Andy) Birchmeier, Trevor (Rachelle) Roberts, Allison, Carli, Jersey Wise, Austin (Carlee) Wise, Lexi, Lani, Dazi and Beau Lammers; great-granddaughter: Willow Sutton; step-daughter: Nikki Nichols of Jonesboro, Georgia; two step-grandsons: Ryan and Rusty Nichols and a brother Jerry Ray Wise of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Ray was raised in the rural McClure, Ohio area and attended McClure (Demascus) School and graduated in 1962. After graduation he enlisted into the U.S. Navy Academy and was an Electronic Technician for 4 years. After leaving the U.S. Navy, Ray began his career at Sylvania/ GTE / Phillips in Ottawa, Ohio where he worked his entire career before retiring. Ray was an avid fisherman and traveled around Ohio, Indiana and Michigan with his family in tow to camp, fish and enjoy the great outdoors. After retirement, Ray moved to Indian Lake where he was a very active member in the Indian Lake Moose and a big supporter of the Moose Heart Organization, supported local fishing tournaments. Ray spent a lot of time on the water and held the Indian Lake record for the Biggest Largemouth Bass for a few years, and later was well known for his trolling experience for Saugeye’s. Ray enjoyed entertaining friends and family at his lake house and sitting on his boathouse watching folks put their boats in and out of the water at the Chippewa Launching ramp.
A Memorial Gathering will be held in Ray’s honor on Sunday, March 28, 2021 from 1:00-4:00 PM in the Hanneman Funeral Home, 370 Park Dr S., McComb, Ohio 45858. Military Honors will be rendered at 4:00 PM by the Hancock County Memorial Squad.
Memorial contributions may be gifted in Ray’s honor to the Indian Lake Moose Lodge #1533, 11044 Lake St., Lakeview, Ohio 43331.
Online condolences, as well as a fond memory may be shared by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.