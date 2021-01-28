Ray H. Ford age (87), of Luckey, passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Bowling Green Manor in Bowling Green. He was born on December 18, 1933 in Luckey, OH to Floyd and Lucille (Lentz) Ford. On August 22, 1953, he married his high school sweetheart, Patricia A. Musser. Ray and Patricia would raise 3 children and celebrate over 67 years of marriage together. In addition to working at Landwehr Chevrolet in Luckey for 14 years as a salesman, Ray also worked in glass manufacturing 39 plus years at Libbey-Owens-Ford in Rossford, retiring in 1991. He worked another 14 years for Eastwood Schools as a bus driver before he finally retired in 2005. His memberships and affiliations included: Faith United Methodist Church, attending First Presbyterian in FL, Freemasonry at Paragon Lodge #788 in Millbury, Local 9 Glass Workers Union, having served on the executive board 8 years, Board of International Aluminum, Brick and Glass Workers Union, vice president of OAPSE union, former vice president and treasurer of Southway Villa Homeowner Association in FL, and the bus rep for Eastwood Schools. Ray was a motorcycle enthusiast; he also enjoyed the years he
and Patricia spent at their Florida home. But it was his family that always remained his first love.
In addition to his wife Patricia, Ray is survived by his daughters: Deb (Gary) Marten of Bowling Green and Brenda (David) Obrock of Luckey. Grandchildren: Kyle, Dixon, Chaz, Nicki, Shannon, Chelsea, Kacie and Kelly, 11 great-grandchildren and special friend and caregiver: Dawn DeFalco. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son: Tom (Robin) Ford, grandson: Tyler Marten and brothers: Jimmie and Daniel Ford. The family wishes to extend their appreciation and gratitude to the staff and caregivers at Bowling Green Manor, for all of their kindness and care extended to Mr. Ford.
Following family services, Ray will be laid to rest at a family committal service in Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials may take the form of contributions to: The Parkinson’s Foundation or Faith United Methodist Church. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com