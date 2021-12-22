Randy Gene Gallier, 82, of Naubinway, Michigan and formerly of Weston, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021 at StoryPoint in Waterville.
Randy was born on February 17, 1939 in Bowling Green, Ohio to the late Donald and Mildred (Johnston) Gallier. He married the love of his life Linda Rossow and they shared 63 wonderful years of marriage until her passing on June 26, 2021.
Randy is survived by his children: Deborah (Kelly) Tussing of Curtice and Scott (Rhonda) Gallier of Lake Zurich, Illinois; grandchildren: Abigail and Mary Gallier, Matthew (Jessie) Van Vorhis, Andrew (Kayleigh) Van Vorhis, Nicholas (Kristen) Tussing, Jeremy (Katie) Tussing and Abbey (Alex Espinoza) Tussing and great-grandchildren: Jade and Jolene Van Vorhis and Liam, Finn and Emma Tussing.
He was preceded in death by his brother Gary Gallier and son in law David Van Vorhis.
Randy was the ground maintenance supervisor for Bowling Green State University and was also a farmer. When Randy retired, he and Linda moved to Naubinway, Michigan to the Hiawatha Sportsman’s Club where they became active in the community. Randy was a member of the Naubinway Christian Fellowship Church and loved golfing, snowmobiling, grooming the snowmobile trails and “anything with a throttle.” Most of all, Randy loved his family and truly cherished the time he spent with them.
A Celebration of Life Service is being planned in the Summer of 2022 in Naubinway, Michigan with a date and time to be announced in the future.
The family would like to send a special thank you to StoryPoint, Waterville, Ohio and Elara Hospice for their excellent care and compassion they showed Randy.
Memorial contributions may be made in Randy’s honor to the Naubinway Christian Fellowship, W11621 Main St, Naubinway, MI 49762.
Arrangements have been entrusted with the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
Online condolences, as well as a fond memory may be shared with Randy’s family by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.