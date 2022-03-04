Randy “Boog” Rahe, age (65), of Pemberville, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Cleveland Clinic. He was born on August 25, 1956 in Bowling Green, OH to Donald and Doris (Holtmeyer) Rahe. He was a graduate of Eastwood High School and while there was credited with an intramural basketball championship. On June 17, 1983 he married Cathy J. Smithey in Bowling Green, OH. Randy and Cathy raised 3 sons and have celebrated nearly 39 years of marriage together.
Randy has worked 40 plus years in construction. Early in his working life, he and his brother owned and operated Rahe Construction. He later started RBR Concrete LLC., which he currently owned and operated. He was a member of the Sons of the
American Legion. Randy enjoyed the outdoors including: golfing, fishing, traveling and coaching children’s baseball. He also enjoyed bowling, with one of his favorite pastimes of going to the casino.
In addition to his wife, Cathy, Randy is survived by his sons: Brett Rahe of Pemberville and Trent (Stephanie) Rahe of New Bremen, OH. Daughter-in-law, Megan Rahe of Bradner, grandchildren: Chase and Carleigh Barringer, Elsie, Evelyn and Emmett Rahe. Brother, Kenny Rahe of Pemberville, sister, Lynn (Rex) Walbolt of Rossford and mother-in-law, Joanne Smithey of IN. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Cody Rahe and father-in-law, James Smithey.
Family and friends will be received 3-7 p.m., Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville, OH. A Funeral Service will be conducted 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 220 Cedar St., Pemberville, OH. There will be an additional time of visitation from 10 a.m., until time of service. Officiating, will be Rev. James Budke. Interment will be in Pemberville Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to the: Eastwood Educational Foundation or Fremont Ross Girls Softball (Cody Rahe Memorial). Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: