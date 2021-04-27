Randolph Gaylord Schmeltz, 71, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away on Friday April 23, 2021.
Randolph was born on March 26, 1950 in Toledo, Ohio to the Peggy Lou (Hurrelbrink) Schmeltz, and William Fredrick Schmeltz (deceased).He graduated with a business accounting degree from BGSU. He served in the Ohio National Guard then worked as an accountant for Urshel Machine Company. He began investing in rental properties. Randolph married Jessie Lynn (Hess) Schmeltz on December 19, 1975 and together they continued buying and managing rental properties. Randy purchased the Palmer Brothers Concrete company in Bowling Green, Ohio and today has Concrete plants in Fremont, Tiffin, and Napoleon, Ohio as well. Randy developed a limestone rock quarry from farmland in Portage, Ohio and vertically integrated his businesses. Randolph has mentored new entrepreneurs onto a road of success and helped others acquire their personal homes.
Randy loved summer weekends with the family at the Schmeltz Family Camp ground on the Maumee River as well as many years of enjoying water skiing and swimming at Devil’s Lake, Mi. with the kids. He was a private pilot for 50 years and enjoyed trips to Put-in-Bay, Kelley’s Island, and Florida. He has a second home on the Sarasota Bay and has been an avid boater and fished often with family.
Randolph and Jessie had one infant child precede him in death. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, his children and their spouses: William R. & Diana Marie Schmeltz (Jones) , Sterling Douglas and Suzy Amelia Schmeltz (Wilson),Jordan Robert and Ashley Marie Schmeltz (Pahl) ,Randolph Gaylord and Kimberly Schmeltz (Weiland) and Jessie Elizabeth Schmeltz; 12 grandchildren: Olivia Jade, William Randolph Jr., Amelia Joann, Laina Marie, Ryder James, Nora Mae, Randolph Gaylord III, Emily Grace, Parker Liam, Daphnie Anna, Emma Grace and Levi James Schmeltz. Randolph has three younger sisters: Cathy Schmeltz, Christine Ellis, and Janet Bower.
Visitation on Thursday April 29, 2021 from 6-8 pm at the Deck Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory 1460 W. Wooster, P.O Box 648, Bowling Green, Ohio, 43402. A private service with Holy Communion will be on May 1, 20201 at 12:30pm in the Remembrance Chapel of the Deck Hanneman Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions to made to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 315 S. College Dr., Bowling Green, Ohio 43402, or or Woodlane School, 1921 E. Gypsy Ln Rd., Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.”
