Ralph “Ted” Poggemeyer, age 76, of Pemberville, OH, passed away on Wed, October 14, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, in Perrysburg.
He was born on April 7, 1944 in Bowling Green, OH to Ralph W. and Jennie M. (Muir) Poggemeyer. Following graduation from Howe Military School in Howe Indiana, and later receiving his Associate Degree from Texas A&M, he would proudly serve his country as a Sergeant in the United States Army.
Finding love later in life, on November 27, 1992 he married Mary Szablewski in Tiffin, OH. Ted and Mary have celebrated over 27 years of marriage together. In addition to farming, Ted worked at Chrysler on Oregon road, for 36 years, before he retired. A proud Army Veteran, he was a life member and past post commander of the Pemberville American Legion, Post 183. He was a member of the Pemberville Masonic Lodge. He dedicated 8 years to being an instructor for Trap Shooting and club leader for Sandusky County Shooting Sports 4-H Club. He enjoyed all outdoor sports, including: wild game hunting, trap shooting and fishing.
He loved his family above all, he was a devoted husband to Mary, a proud father and grandfather.
In addition to his wife Mary, he is survived by his daughters: Amy Jo (Marc) Ross of Deerfield, OH and Lisa Jane (Gregory) Whitacre of Pemberville. Grandchildren: Zachary, Jared (Lindsay), Cory, Evan and Owen Long. Great-grandchildren: Emma, Chloe and Caleb. Sister: Jane Hillwig, nephew: Todd, niece: Kim, and other numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Ted will be laid to rest with full military honors, 11:30 a.m., Friday, October 23, 2020 at Webster Township Cemetery, Scotch Ridge, OH. Officiating will be Rev. James Budke. Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, is assisting the family with those arrangements. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Hospice of Northwest Ohio or The Shriner’s Children’s Hospital. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com