Ralph Stewart Peek (Ralphie) passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at BG Manor. He was 87 years old.
Ralph was born on December 13, 1932 in Roanoke, Virginia to John Merriwether Peek and Margaret Moir Peek. Ralph served in the Air Force during the Korean War from September 11, 1950 to July 16, 1954.
Ralph married Marie Ann Cummins on December 17, 1961 at Indian lake, Ohio. Ralph and Marie raise their family in Warren Ohio, where he was a little league baseball coach for many years.
Ralph worked for Rish Equipment Company for over 25 years. During his tenure he was transferred and the family moved to Bowling Green, OH.
Ralph loved all sports and really enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren participate in them, never missing a single game over the years. He also loved to golf and boat, so much so, you could always catch him doing one of those things.
He is survived by longtime companion Norma Mathias- Cygnet, OH and three children: Kelly Scherff-Findlay, OH, James (Leslie) Peek- Bowling Green OH, Michael Peek- Bowling Green, OH. 5 grandchildren: Danielle (Steven) Sterling-Grand Rapids, OH, Ashley (Jacob) Egan- Brandon, FL, Schyler Scherff , Christian Peek and Caroline Peek all of Bowling Green , Ohio and 4 great grand kids: Landen Sterling, Lincoln Sterling, Scarlett Scherff, & Ruby Egan. He is preceded in death by Marie Ann Peek, and great grandson Jackson.
Ralphâ€™s family extends their heartfelt thanks to the healthcare professionals at the Bowling Green Manor, Bowling Green, OH for there care and commitment to Ralph as well as his family over the past few months.
For those looking to share a favorite memory or story of Ralph, a celebration of life ceremony will be held in honor of him on sometime in the spring TBA .