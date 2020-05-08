Ralph Johnson, 80, of Liberty Center, Ohio passed away May 6, 2020. Ralph was born on April 28, 1940 to the late Melvin and Genevieve (Weber) Johnson in Chicago, Illinois.
Ralph proudly served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard. Ralph worked for Chemcentral as both a truck driver and in the yard there. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, going dancing in his younger days and was a big QVC Home Shopping Network Fan. Ralph was a member of the Alva N. Sidle American Legion Post #232 in Grand Rapids, Ohio and the Moose Lodge in Napoleon. He loved this two dogs Buffy and Shadow who were always with him.
Ralph is survived by his wife Judy; children: Kim (Jeff) Reno, Mark (Robin) Johnson, Terry (Robyn) Lashaway, Rich Bostelman, Debra (Al) Bostelman-Miller, Kevin (Becky) Lashaway; grandchildren: Justin, Abigail, Aubrey, Amanda, Bryan, Danielle, Ryan, Kenneth, Brandon, Justin, and Briton; great grandchildren: Anthony, Alexis, Ashland, and Envee.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Alden Johnson.
Funeral Services will be private for the family.
Memorial Contributions in Ralph’s honor may be gifted to the Alva N. Sidle American Legion Post #232, P.O. Box 218, Grand Rapids, Ohio 43522.
Hanneman Funeral Home is honored to serve Ralph’s family and encourage you to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.
Hanneman Funeral Home – Grand Rapids has been entrusted with Ralph’s final arrangements.