Ralph A. Baker, Jr., 95, of Millbury, OH, passed away April 18, 2022, at Genoa Care Center.
He was born December 24, 1926 in Weston, OH to Ralph & Hazel (Zissler) Baker, Sr. Ralph was a 1945 graduate of Weston High School. He was a WWII Army veteran.
Ralph worked at Maumee Chemical until 1962 and then at Textile Leather until his retirement in 1996. He was a life member of the Tontogany American Legion Post #441 and VFW #606. He enjoyed camping and traveling.
Survivors include children, Sharon (Charles) Hosley, Jacquelin (Michael) Critchfield, Peggy (Philip) Estes and Ralph (Malisa) Baker III, grandchildren, Todd and Joseph Hosley, Jennifer, Ariel and Zachary Estes and Cory Komorny and several great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Jean (Lentz) Baker.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 18620 Washington St. Tontogany, OH.
Ralph’s funeral service will be Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Beaver Creek Cemetery, Grand Rapids, OH.
Memorial contributions can be given to the Tontogany American Legion Post #441.
