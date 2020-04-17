Rachel Annette Nakooka, 75, died Tuesday (April 13, 2020) in Honolulu, HI.
She was born on March 30, 1945 to John and Laura Yvonne (Borger) Yohe. After John’s passing Laura married Earl Poe. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Daniel Nakooka; her son, Sam Williams; brothers, David Yohe, Jonathan Yohe, and Gary Poe.
She is survived by her sons, Stephen Williams, CA and Scott Williams, HI, and her Hawaii children, Danette, Dwight, Dave, Dana Ann and Don Nakooka; and brothers, Sam Yohe, OH; Thomas Poe, KY; and Arnold Poe CA; sisters, Rheba Sims, KY; Charlotte Koons, IN, Ruth Steele, Noval Brunsman and Miriam Coe, in OH.
Rachel graduated from Bowling Green Senior High School in 1965, and from the University of Hawaii in 1993, majoring in Accounting. She has served as a tax preparer for over 40 years in Honolulu. She was honored several years as ‘The Best Tax Preparer in HI.”
Rachel was a world traveler and loved being with people.
Visit RachelNakooka.com for memorial information.