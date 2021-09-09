R. Marilyn Wright, 94, went home to be with our Lord on September 6, 2021 after a short stay in hospice.
Marilyn was born on August 1, 1927 in Bowling Green to Henry and Helen (Stickel) Lohmann. She was dubbed “a miracle baby” by her family, having entered this world weighing only 2 pounds. The fighting spirit that helped her survive this precarious start to life never left her.
Marilyn graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1946 where she enjoyed participating in the band. She married the love of her life, Lyle, on May 1, 1949. Together they raised a family of six children. Marilyn was known as a loving homemaker throughout her life. In the 1980s, Marilyn worked as an activities director for the Community Nursing Home in Bowling Green. After the death of Lyle in 1986 she began a career in the Wood County Auditor’s Office as a clerk, working there for twenty years. Marilyn was a lifelong member of St. Mark’s Lutheran church in Bowling Green. She was a member of the choir for most of her life. In her retirement, Marilyn was an active participant in the church knitting group, lovingly called “The Knit Wits”, and enjoyed making infant blankets for charity.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Steve (Linda) of San Diego; CA, Judy (Tom) Fisher of Gibsonburg; Gayle (Mike) Whitacre of Bowling Green; David (Marcia) of Sylvania; Ann (Steve) Harper of Bowling Green; and Jeff (Teresa) of Elmore siblings: Larry (Marilyn) Lohmann of Toledo; Dewayne (Bernice) Lohmann of Rudolph; Patricia (Dave) Patterson of Westerville; and sister-in-law Janet Lohmann of Woodville; Marilyn also leaves behind grandchildren: Sean, Danielle, Stephanie, Tom, Katie, Meredith, Tim, Michelle, Jon, Krissy, Austin, Alicia, Matt, Chris, Amy, Amanda, Ashley, Alyssa, Sister Maria Miguel (née Jenny), Aaron, Nathan, Abby; 16 great grandchildren; as well as countless nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceding Marilyn in death are her husband and parents, sister Phyllis Davis, and brother Lloyd Lohmann.
Visitors will be received Monday, September 13, 2021 at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home from 4:00-7:00 and on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from 10:00 am until the time of her funeral service at 11:00 am in St. Mark’s Lutheran Church on S. College Drive. Burial will immediately follow at Plain Township Cemetery, Bowling Green. Those who wish may make memorial donations to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg.
