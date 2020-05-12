Phyllis Sweeney, 95, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away May 11, 2020.
She was born May 30, 1924 to Rozellen and Donald Scarberry of Springfield, Ohio. She married Austin Sweeney of rural Springfield in 1947, and they moved to the Bowling Green area while Austin completed his degree at BGSU.
Phyllis had a strong Christian faith and was extremely involved in church life, learning as a girl that it’s best to find friends through church because one learns and believes the same. Locally, she was an active supporter of First Christian Church. In recent years, Phyllis shared she has been lucky by having wonderful, long-lasting friendships and attributes this to her belief.
Phyllis was blessed with three children, four grand-daughters, and six great-grandchildren. A great sadness was the death of her granddaughter Molly Ogden in 2017 at only age 36. Likewise, Phyllis was greatly saddened when her husband of 63 years passed in 2010.
Phyllis worked in the Bursar’s office at BGSU for 29 years and retired in 1986. She enjoyed playing bridge all her adult life. She and Austin played couples bridge each month for decades, and Phyllis played in numerous all-women card clubs.
Civic memberships included Beta Sigma Phi, The Women’s Auxiliary of the American Legion Post 48 and The CCL (Child Conservative League.)
Phyllis maintained a sharp mind with an exceptional memory until the end. She was happy to be able to live in her home.
Surviving are three children Patria and Marcia both of Bowling Green and David (Marie) of Summerlin, Nevada; three granddaughters Beth (Dan) Savage of Brecksville with Paul, Patrick (deceased), Brigid and Malcolm; Kimberly (John) Bucher of Newport Beach, CA with Helena and Anderson; and Kelly Sweeney of Amesbury, MA.
Preceding her in death was her only sibling, Joseph Scarberry of Springfield.
Public visitation will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Social distancing will be observed and those planning to attend are encouraged to wear a mask.
Her funeral service will be private for the family. Pastor Matt Every will officiate. Interment will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green.
