Phyllis L. Pickering , 88, of Bowling Green, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020.
Phyllis was born On December 19, 1931 in Connersville, Indiana to the late Clarence and Lillie (Hill) DuBois. She married Donald G. Pickering on September 9, 1950 in the Weston United Methodist Church and he survives in Bowling Green.
Also surviving are his children: Pamela (Tom) Sanders of Bowling Green, Steven (Shelley) Pickering of La Center, Washington and David (Tracy) Pickering of Simpsonville, South Carolina; grandsons: Shad Sanders and Patrick Pickering, siblings Kay Huffine of Custar and John DuBois of Weston.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Stephanie Sanders and sibling Joann Hinesman and Clyde DuBois.
Phyllis was an administrative secretary for the Department of Student Affairs at Bowling Green State University retiring in 1993. She was a faithful member of the Trinity United Methodist Church and was also a member of the Red Hats Society. Phyllis enjoyed reading and was an excellent cook who enjoyed entertaining her family and friends.
A private service will be held for Phyllis with interment in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be gifted in Phyllis’ honor to the Trinity United Methodist Church, 200 N. Summit St., Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
