Phyllis J. Murphy, 89 of Weston, Ohio passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side August 27, 2021. She was born February 14, 1932 to the late Chester and Myrtle (Swerlein) Pugh in Weston, Wood County Ohio. Her Dad always made the remark that he was so pleased he “got a live Valentine that year!” She was a 1950 Weston High School graduate and she married the “Love of her Life” Daryl R. Murphy in Weston. They shared many wonderful years until his death May 4, 1999. She is survived by her loving children: Cheryl (Jim) Garrett, Kennesaw, Georgia; Michael (Bev) Murphy, Weston; Steve (Sherry) Murphy; Weston; Linda Lennard (Sherm Kimple), Swanton, Ohio and Jane (Doug) Spoerl of Weston. Also surviving are her two sisters: Susan (David) Bahrs of Toledo, Ohio and Carol (Terry) Rife of Wixom, Michigan. She also leaves behind to cherish her memories her grandchildren, great grandchildren, along with many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, grandson: Brian Lennard; and two brothers: Richard and John.
Phyllis was Weston’s Avon Lady ringing doorbells and making new friends along the way for many, many years. She also was an Assistant Librarian at the Weston Library. She was a faithful, life member and prayer warrior of the Weston Church of Christ where over the years, she was very active as Vacation Bible School Teacher, Sunday School Teacher, and & Deaconess -only to name a few. She was a former Weston Chamber Citizen of the year, 4-H Advisor for the Weston Merry Stitchers, a Red Hatter, former member of the Weston Homemakers, active Committee Member and Treasurer of the Weston School Alumni Banquet, and a former officer and life member of the Weston/Greenwood OES. She always enjoyed traveling and traveled to all 50 states. She traveled to see family, a trip to a school or a sport activity to cheer on her grandchildren, or traveling with her daughters on a memorable trip to the Big Apple. She also enjoyed puzzling, “day tripping” and some overnight trips, and cheering on the Men’s and Women’s BGSU Falcon Basketball Teams at the BGSU Stroh Center or listening to them on the radio during inclement weather with her special sister-in-law, Arlene Pugh. She was a devoted Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Aunt, Sister, Sister-in-law and dear friend to many. She always had a ready smile, a friendly, warm hello along with a hug or a fun laugh. She cherished the time she was able to spend with all of her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom were her pride and joy.
Phyllis’ visitation will be held on Sunday, August 29, 2021 from 2:00 - 4:00 pm in Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Her Funeral Service will be Monday, August 30, 2021 at 10:30 am in the funeral home. Her services will be live-streamed on the Hanneman Family Funeral Homes Facebook page. Burial to follow in the Weston Cemetery.
Contributions may be gifted in Phyllis’ honor to the Weston Church of Christ, 13355 Center Street, Weston OH 43569 or to the Weston Public Library, 13153 Main Street, Weston, OH 43569.
