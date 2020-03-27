Phyllis Ann Lopez passed away March 25, 2020 at the age of 71 after a long battle with ALS.
Phyllis was born in Bowling Green, Ohio, to Clifford and Maxine (Mapes) Frost on June 26, 1948. Phyllis was a 1966 Grand Rapids High School graduate. She attended Bowling Green State University and graduated with Bachelors Degree in Education.
Phyllis married Sixto in 1975 at The Weston Church of Christ. Together with their children they enjoyed traveling, sporting events, and loved going on cruises. Phyllis enjoyed experiences and doing as much as she could with her kids. She also enjoyed playing volleyball and spending some great times and fun wine nights with family and friends.
She was passionate about educating others and touched the lives of countless students and staff over the 35 years of teaching at Anthony Wayne Schools and Edison High School. She will be remembered as Frosty and P-Lo by many.
Phyllis enjoyed watching and attending any type of sporting event. She would never pass up a last minute spontaneous trip to travel. Whether it was a trip to Talledega, to the beach, a day trip wine tasting or a trip to NYC she was always up for an adventure with family and friends. She also adored her grandchildren. She was a proud grandmother and enjoyed the special bond she had with her grandkids.
She is survived by her husband Sixto, two children Stefanie and Michael (Bethany), two grandchildren Beckham and Tenley, brother Larry (Nancy) Frost , Sister Bonnie (Richard) Hartman and brother Scott (Sue) Frost and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents Clifford and Maxine Frost and sister Shirley Walls.
Due to the current circumstances the funeral will be private. She will be laid to rest at Weston Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Homes, 7220 Dutch Rd, Waterville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations to Huntington Bank for a scholarship memorial fund for Beckham and Tenley Lopez, the Ability Center of Greater Toledo or The ALS Association Northern Ohio Chapter should be considered.