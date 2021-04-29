Philip Fawcett, 81, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Thursday April 29, 2021. He was born March 5, 1940 in Carrollton, Ohio to the late Wendell and Margaret (Roudebush) Fawcett. He married Elizabeth “Betty” Rehm on September 21, 1968 and she survives in Bowling Green.
Philip was a graduate of Carrollton High School and went on to attend Ohio University where he obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in Education. He owned and operated Fawcett’s IGA in De Graff, Ohio for many years. He was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bowling Green. Philip enjoyed spending time golfing and fishing with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all those that loved him.
Along with his wife Betty, Philip is survived by his son David Fawcett (Hope Hopkins-Fawcett) of Rudolph, Ohio, grandchildren Thaddeus Hopkins-Fawcett and Isaac Hopkins-Fawcett brothers Gary Fawcett of Carrollton, Ohio and Bill (Cathy) Fawcett of New Brunswick, Ohio, sisters Beverly (Ron) Pothorski of Carrollton, Ohio and Sharon (Mark) Spilker of Carrollton, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.
His funeral service will be held Tuesday May 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Pastor Rob Spicer will officiate. Interment will follow at Wingston Cemetery in Rudolph, Ohio. Visitation will be held Tuesday morning at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church 315 S. College Dr. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402 or the Parkinson’s Foundation 150 W. South Boundary St. Perrysburg, Ohio 43551.
