Peter Ronald Greavu, 81, of Rudolph, Ohio passed away Saturday October 2, 2021. He was born June 11, 1940 in Alliance, Ohio to the late Peter and Mary (Albu) Greavu. He married Linda (Tice) Long on September 27, 2003 and she survives in Rudolph.
Ron worked at Blanchard Valley Hospital for 33 years. While at Blanchard Valley Hospital he was the Director of Pharmacy, then Vice President, then Purchasing Director. Following his work at Blanchard Valley, he continued working in Pharmacy at The Pharm in Findlay, Ohio.
He loved traveling with his wife, Linda and following their retirement they enjoyed spending their winters in Arizona. He enjoyed cooking and watching football. He was a collector of many things, from bad jokes to beautiful pieces of art. He will always be remembered for the twinkle in his eye whenever he caused a groan to the first and was given an opportunity to tell the story behind the latter. He was a brilliant man with great friends and family and all can say he lived his life fully and with purpose.
He was preceded in death by his son Peter Nicholai Greavu.
Along with his wife Linda, Ron is survived by brother Robert (Barbara) Greavu of Canton, Ohio, his daughters Ana Greavu of Parma, Ohio and Sara Greavu of Derry, Northern Ireland, first wife and mother to his daughters Judith Greavu of Blufton, step-children Cindy Long (Tim Seith) of Cincinnati, Ohio and Daniel Long of Bowling Green, grandchildren Dáire Greavu Ò Mocháin, Braedon Long, Colin Seith, Maria Seith, Jordan Johnson, Dakota Long and Haley Long, 3 great-grandchildren and 5 grand-dogs.
A Celebration of Ron’s life will be the 27th of December from 1PM-4PM at the Bowling Green Country Club. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in his memory to The Cherry Street Mission.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com