Peter Michael Zaums of Lambertville, Michigan, beloved and devoted husband, dad, grampy, uncle, and loyal friend, entered the Kingdom of Heaven on August 9, 2020, following an eight-month battle with lung cancer. In his 76 years, Pete shared his unconditional love, sense of humor, counsel, service to others, love of God and good stewardship to all those that were blessed to know him.
Born July 10, 1944 in Riverside Illinois, Pete attended Bennet Academy, in Lisle, Illinois. He graduated from Xavier University in 1966 and the University of Toledo School of Law in 1973.
Pete served his country in the United States Army from June of 1966 until June of 1970. He attended Officer Candidate School at Ft. Benning, Georgia. Pete’s tour of duty was as a First Lieutenant, United States Army Adjutant General Corps, Headquarters USARYUS, on the island of Okinawa, Japan.
Pete spent his 47-year legal career in private practice, respectfully serving his valued clients primarily of Monroe County, Bedford Township and Toledo. Pete cherished his work and all of those with and for whom he counseled. Missed will be his quick wit, excellent judgement, caring professionalism, and fair and equal treatment of all. As an admirer of Abraham Lincoln, Pete fought unceasingly for honest and realistic outcomes for his clients.
Pete served his Bedford community in many ways. As a devout Catholic and a life-long member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, he served as a member of the Knights of Columbus, Parish Council, Welcome Team 3, Church Gang Prayer Group, and The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul. As a member and past President of the Bedford Township Lions Club, Pete formed strong alliances among his colleagues as well as the members of the Bedford community by legally supporting the longevity of the Lions Club. As President of the Board of Directors of Heartbeat of Monroe, he helped to ensure that babies, both born and unborn, were provided for and loved. This year, together with Bedford Township, Pete facilitated the creation of the 22-acre Wheeler Wildlife Preserve in Lambertville, in memory of his clients and friends, James and Anna Wheeler. Finally, Pete and his family have been members of the Green Hills Community in Lambertville for 47 years, where he has gained numerous life-long friends. Throughout the years, Pete served as a member of and the attorney for the Board of Trustees in Green Hills.
Pete cherished time and countless memories dancing, boating, traveling, laughing, and loving life with family and friends. His favorite spot to relax and unwind was at the family cottage on Lake LeAnn, in Somerset, Michigan. Pete loved to golf with the guys and was an avid curler with the Bowling Green Curling Club, enjoyed this sport alongside his wife, Mary. Finally, Pete found true enjoyment while attending or watching Xavier University basketball games with his fellow Xavier graduates, and becoming completely out of control during March Madness! Pete’s friends and memories from Mt. Carmel Knights of Columbus, Welcome, and Church Gang; Bedford Public Schools; Bedford Township Lions Club; Green Hills Families; Heartbeat of Monroe; Shrine High School Class of 1963, Royal Oak, Michigan; and the Monroe County and Toledo Legal Communities, will forever be cherished.
Pete’s family will forever remember his kind smile, adorable sense of humor and unceasing love of God and country. Pete and Mary Lou (Devine) met at the Kentucky Derby in 1962 and were married in September of 1967. Their loving 53-year union brought three beautiful girls into this world, Jenn Scally (Howie), Mary Beth Schlick (Greg), and Chrissey Zaums. Pete shared his life
constantly with his eight amazing grandchildren, Lindsay, Madalin, Olivia, Evan, Gavin, Ella and Quinn. He is also survived by his sisters, Patricia and Mary Alice and many nephews and nieces. Pete was preceded into heaven by his parents Mildred and Michael Peter Zaums, his step-father, Joseph McGee, his sisters, Helene and Peggy and his beloved grandchild, Gabriel Scally.
The Zaums family would like to thank the innumerable friends and relatives who have made meals and sent cards and greetings to our family throughout Pete’s illness. They wish to also thank all of Pete’s medical doctors, nurses and staff, but especially Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their unceasing support and loving care.
Visitation will occur at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Wednesday afternoon, August 12, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with scripture service and eulogies at 6:30 p.m. The Holy Mass will be offered for Pete at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. The funeral mass will be streamed live on Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church’s Facebook page. The family will greet friends outside of the church before the service. Burial service will take place at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery immediately following Mass. Celebrating life “for Pete’s sake” will be arranged at a later date.
Due to COVID-19 please wear face masks and practice social distancing throughout the visitation and memorial service.
Please leave a condolence message for the family and view Pete’s memorial video tribute at coylefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, Pete has requested donations be made to your choice of: Heartbeat of Monroe,123 W. 1st Street, Monroe, MI 48161 or The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 8330 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI 48182 or Xavier University, www.xavier.edu/giving.