It is with saddened hearts that the family of Pericles Paputsakis announces his passing at the age of 66 years. Pericles died peacefully at home with his family by his side on August 15, 2020.
Pericles was born June 7, 1954, in Athens, Greece, to the late Joseph and Stavroula Paputsakis. He was a graduate of Daedalos College where he obtained a degree in aircraft mechanics. In 1975, he moved to the United States and married his former wife, Debra Paputsakis. Pericles was employed at Grizzly Manufacturing and Thompson Steel in Paulding, OH for many years. He later successfully owned and operated restaurants in Fort Wayne, IN and Bowling Green, OH.
Pericles loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed woodworking, reading, traveling, and sailing on his yacht in Greece.
He is survived by his daughters Sara Paputsakis and Rachel Binnix; and three grandchildren; Sage, Madisyn, and Kennedy.
Visitation will be August 24th from 11:00-1:00pm at Den Herder Funeral Home in Paulding. Services will follow.
He will be laid to rest at Middle Creek Cemetery, immediately following the service.
By the order from the Governor, masks and social distancing are required in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
