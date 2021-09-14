Penny (Singleton) Doll, age 69, resident of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. She was born on June 12th, 1952, in Fostoria, Ohio, to the late Victor and Madaline (Schroeder) Singleton.
Penny graduated in 1970 from Eastwood High School, and received her certificate in Dietary Aid from Penta Career Center.
Her interest, and hobbies included reading, playing cards, and cooking. She was also an avid sports enthusiast, and enjoyed following NASCAR, the Detroit Tigers, and her beloved Buckeyes, Kansas City Chiefs.
In addition, Penny was both an amazing mother, and grandmother who cherished the time she spent with her daughter, and grandchildren, more than anything else.
Those left to cherish her memory are, her daughter, Ashley; and Ashley’s dad, Ronny; her three grandchildren, Conner, Grace, and Madaline; brother, Rick; sister, Jill; along with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Vicki, Victor, Jan, and her lifetime partner of 18 years, John Strickland.
The family will hold a brief Memorial Service and luncheon at the Faith United Methodist Church, 111 Main St., Luckey, Ohio, 43443 on Saturday, September 18th at 1:00pm.
