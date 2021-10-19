Pennie Seibert, 70, of Fostoria, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at her residence.
She was born on February 22, 1951, in Findlay to the late Harold A. and Glendora (Phillips) Snyder. She married David R. Seibert on June 29, 1970, and he survives.
Pennie is also survived by her son, David (Erica) Seibert of West Milgrove; daughter, Jennifer (Jason) Spires of Fostoria; brother, Jim (Sherry) Snyder of Van Buren; sister, Connie (Ed) Beecher of Gladwin, MI; 14 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
Pennie was a homemaker, and a lifetime member of the V.F.W. #8093 in DeBary, FL, where she had been the auxiliary president for 3 years. She was the former lead singer for Harold Snyder and The Rockyford Ramblers in her younger years.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., prior to the service.
Burial will be in Jerry City Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Smith-Crates Funeral Home, 515 N. Main Street, North Baltimore, OH 45872.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.