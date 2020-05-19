Penelope (Shuck) Risher
July 28, 1950 - May 18, 2020
Penelope Gail (Shuck) Risher, 69, of Swanton, Ohio and formerly of Hoytville, Ohio passed away Monday morning, May 18, 2020 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay, Ohio.
Penny as she was called was born in Findlay, Ohio on July 28, 1950. Penny grew up on a farm in Jackson Township, Wood County. She graduated from McComb Local School in 1968, received her nursing diploma from Flower Hospital in 1972 and her baccalaureate degree in Nursing from the University of Toledo in 1981. Penny worked for Flower Hospital in Toledo and then in Sylvania for 44 years, retiring in 2016. She was a member of the National, State and Regional Perianesthesia Organizations and was active at the state and regional levels. She was also a member of the Flower Nurses Alumni and the Hoytville United Methodist Church.
Penny enjoyed working part-time this past summer at Sauder Village, Archbold, Ohio. She enjoyed line dancing and over the years she owned horses and would enjoy traveling to horse shows. She will be remembered as a loving and caring sister, aunt, co-worker and friend.
Her mother, Mary Ellen (Winters) Shuck and father, Homer Jay Shuck preceded her in death.
She is survived by her sister, Diane (James) Williamson, McComb, Ohio; nieces, Gina (Nathan) Ricker, Columbus, Ohio; Michelle (Chris) Fitzgerald, McComb; Cassie (Joe) Berger, Leipsic, Ohio and nephew, Nathan Williamson, McComb. Also surviving her are many great nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday at Woodlawn Cemetery, Deshler with Dr. Hugh Bowland officiating.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday at Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler. Social distancing will be observed and if you are unable to attend, the family encourages you to leave a message or condolence at www.feehanrodenbergerfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hoytville United Methodist Church