Peggy (Dyer, Reidling) Slaughterbeck was born on July 22, 1952, and passed away at Fostoria Community Hospital on November 30, 2021. She was born to Pete and Fairy Ann Dyer, and they are deceased. She married David Reidling, later divorced, then met and married Mark Slaughterbeck, who passed away on December 25, 2008.
Peggy is survived by 3 children: Joe (Mandy), Lance (April), and Dawn (Larry). Siblings: Deb (Daryl), Ric (Karen), Terri (Gary), Tom (Gaylene), and Jodi (Brian). The loves of her life, her grandchildren: Mariyah, Kendra, Regina, Lance Jr., Natalie, Renae, Jordan, Ricky, Ashley, and Harley. Peggy had 5 great grandchildren: Zaiden, Amaris, Emmett, Nova, and Aislyn. She is also loved by many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents and husband, Peggy is preceded in death by 2 children and a grandson. Also greeting her in heaven were her grand-dogs Baby, Ward, Zoey, and Bo.
Peggy was a member of Kings Church in Arcadia and Greater Findlay Area Emmaus Walk #91. Peggy had a loving soul who never seemed to meet a stranger, everyone was family. She enjoyed helping others, even if it meant leaving herself without. She was known as a town mom for all her kids’ friends. Peggy loved to sew and make quilts, mostly by hand, baking especially making cookies for Kiaros Prison Ministry, and spending time with family. Peggy retired from Honeywell in Fostoria.
The family would like to thank Good Shepherd Home staff, Dr. Denike (and staff) and Dr. B. Iboaya (and staff) for the loving care you provided for our mother.
Friends will be received from 2:00 – 8:00 PM on Monday, December 6, 2021, at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 11:00 AM with Pastor Charles Talley officiating. Immediately following a graveside service will be held at Riverview Cemetery near West Millgrove. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Stroke Association.