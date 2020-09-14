Pauline P. Boyle, 101, of Weston, OH, died peacefully on September 14, 2020 at home on her farm with her family by her side. She was born September 8, 1919 in Washington Twp., OH to Theodore and Esther (Grimm) Fischer. She was a graduate of Haskins School and attended BGSU. She was a farmer’s wife, helping her husband Ernest with the farm and raising her family.
Pauline was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Haskins, OH and The Farm Bureau. She enjoyed gardening, canning, crocheting baby blankets and quilt tying with the ladies at church.
Pauline is survived by her children, Beverly (Earl) Jackson, Marilyn (James) Woolace, Robert (Linda) Boyle, Roger (Judith) Boyle, and Karen (Galen) Johnson, grandchildren, William Jackson, Lori (Willie) Ray, James (Lesa) Woolace Jr., Marilee Woolace, Daniel (Christine) Boyle, Edward (Judi) Boyle, Sara (Casey) Smith, Ben (Jenny) Johnson and Arthur Johnson, 13 great grandchildren, 2 great great granddaughters and 1 due at Thanksgiving. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Ernest A. Boyle and sisters, Doris Abke and Joyce Henning.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 18620 Washington St. Tontogany, OH. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 17050 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green, OH. Weather permitting an outdoor service will take place. Visitors are asked to be mindful of social distancing and asked to wear a mask as mandated by the governor. Burial will follow at Tontogany Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be given to the church.