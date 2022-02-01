Our beloved mom, Pauline N. Benschoter, age 94, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away peacefully on Monday, January 31, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at Wood Haven Health Care in Bowling Green. She was born on January 27, 1928, in Wayne, Ohio to the late Richard & June (Gonyer) Standering. Pauline married Earl R. “Bud” Benschoter on October 11, 1946, in Galatea, Ohio; and he preceded her in passing on September 19, 2002.
Surviving Pauline are her daughters, Linda S. (Wayne) Barbour of Bowling Green, Brenda L. (Byron) McNutt of Eagle River, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Jeremy (Korinne) McNutt of Woodbury, Minnesota, Mark (Dianne) Barbour of Bowling Green; great-grandchildren, Avery, Abby, Sydney, Casey, Luke, Mackenzie, Madeline, Ellyse, and Isaac. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard & June; loving husband, Bud; brother, Paul Standering; and sister, Bette Babcock.
Pauline was a 1946 graduate of Montgomery Township High School, and then worked as the head cook at Elmwood High School for 10 years, and also worked as a Cashier at Foodtown in Fostoria for many years. She was a member of Mt. Zion United Brethren Church near Wayne, and among many hobbies, she enjoyed baking, gardening, housekeeping, and had a special love for dogs. Her greatest love in life though, was spending time with her family and friends. Pauline’s family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to all the wonderful caregivers at Wood Haven Health Care and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for the excellent care Pauline was given.
All services for Pauline will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. Memorial donations may be made to the Wood County Humane Society (801 Van Camp Road Bowling Green, Ohio 43402), or the Dare to Dream Program at Wood Haven Health Care (1965 East Gypsy Lane Road Bowling Green, Ohio 43402). Online condolences may be sent to Pauline’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.