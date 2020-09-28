Paula (Travis) Pontius, age 56, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at her home in Bowling Green. She was born on February 22, 1964 to Paul and Charlotte Travis.
Paula graduated from Otsego High School. Upon graduation, she worked at Cain’s, Lear, and had currently worked at Bob Evans in Bowling Green. She enjoyed softball, pool, and she was an avid die-hard Steelers fan. Paula had a heart of gold and was willingly to help others.
Paula is survived by her mother Charlotte Travis of Weston; daughters: Ashely (Leonard) Pontius of Keysville, VA, Nikki Jackson (Heather) of Bowling Green; sister Pam Travis of Weston; grandchildren Lyric and Harmony. She also loved dearly the Dotts family especially Edward, Jack, and David.
Visitation for Paula will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 3:00 – 7:00 PM in the Hanneman Funeral Home, 24084 W. Second Street, Grand Rapids, Ohio. Funeral Services will be private for the family with burial in Weston Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions in Paula’s honor may be gifted to the family.
Hanneman Funeral Home -Grand Rapids is honored to serve Paula’s family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.