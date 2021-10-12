Paul Richard Weinandy, age 89, of Bowling Green, Ohio died on October 10, 2021 at his residence at Brookdale Senior Living.
Mr. Weinandy went by “Dick,” “Richard” and “Paul” but he liked being called “husband” “father” and “grandpa” the most.
Dick was born in Findlay, Ohio on May 20, 1932 to Irene Hoff Weinandy and Paul Louis Weinandy. He graduated from Findlay High School in 1950.
He served in the US Navy from 1952-1956 and was assigned to a Sea Bee Battalion and was stationed in French Morocco. When discharged, he returned to Cooper Tire and Rubber where he worked as a design engineer first in Findlay, then Auburn, Indiana and eventually he retired from Cooper in Bowling Green after nearly 40 years of service.
After retiring from Cooper he went on to work at Century Marketing for ten years.
He married Patricia Ann Niswander in 1959. She survives. They had three children, David, James and Susan.
Surviving are James and Susan (Weinandy-Way) and their spouses, Julie and Peter who he loved as if they were his own. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, and 10, soon to be 11, great-great grandchildren.
Friends were important to Dick and there were many, many friends he has left behind and many who he is certainly reunited with.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 150 S. Enterprise St. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Father Jason Kahle will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
In lieu of flowers, take your family out to lunch.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Weinandy family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.