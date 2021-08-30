Paul R. Spicer, age 92, of Pemberville, passed away at his home on Friday, August 27, 2021. He was born on October 28, 1928 in Fairfield, OH to Leroy I. and Nellie G. (Hamilton) Spicer. He was a member of the Pemberville High School Graduating Class of 1946. On November 30, 1949 he married Noladean “Dean” J. Helm at the Pemberville United Methodist Church. Paul and Dean would raise 1 daughter and celebrate nearly 72 years of marriage. He would later serve his country in the United States Navy aboard the carrier U.S.S. Wasp.
Paul worked in various capacities over the years including, Erie Ordinance Depot as a Radar Tech, Diebold Security Solutions installing burglar alarms and The Pemberville Canning Factory during his early years. He would eventually retire from the United States Postal Service where he worked as a Letter Carrier for 20 plus years. He was a lifelong member of the Pemberville United Methodist Church, where his ministries included: Sunday School Superintendent, Sunday School Teacher, church trustee and he was the Dartball Manager 50 plus years. In addition, he was a lifetime member of the Pemberville Freedom Twp. American Legion Post #183. Paul was an Ohio State Buckeyes Football and Cleveland Indians Baseball fan, and he coached women’s
softball over 30 years. He always looked forward to his weekly euchre buddies getting together to play cards. Paul in fact played his final game of euchre the day before his passing. Among all these accomplishments, his greatest joy remained spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife Dean, Paul is survived by his daughter: Shonna (Jamie) Haas of Pemberville. Grandchildren: Josh (Kristi) Haas of Perrysburg, Jeremiah Haas of Chicago, IL, and Jared Haas of Ann Arbor, MI. Great-grandchildren: Zeek, Grady, Trace, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother: George, sisters: Evelyn Opelt and Nancy Ward, brothers: Garold “Jerry” Spicer and Kenneth Spicer.
Family and friends will be received 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville, OH. A Funeral Service will be conducted 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Pemberville United Methodist Church, 205 Perry Street, Pemberville. There will be an additional time of visitation from 10 a.m., until time of service. Officiating will be, Pr. Leroy Sholey. Interment will be in Pemberville Union Cemetery, Pemberville. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Pemberville United Methodist Church. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com