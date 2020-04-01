Paul H. Johnson, 88, of Hoytville, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at his residence.
Paul was born on March 5, 1932 in Huntsville, Alabama to the late Rev. William Paul and Esther (LeCroy) Johnson. He married Evelyn “Ruth” Copus on June 18, 1954 while stationed in Newfoundland during the Korean War and she preceded him in death on June 2, 1993. He then married Edna (Kline) Hathaway on April 23, 1994 and she survives in McComb. Also surviving are his children: William “Bill” (Dawn) Johnson of Hillsborough, NC, Duane “Ed” (Linda Shade) of Hoytville, Paula (James) Rosencrans and Joy Johnson of Findlay, and Melissa (Jeff) Auchmuty of Custar; grandchildren: Julie (Boris) Beckers, Caleb and Nathan Johnson, Michelle (Brandon) Holder, Bryce (Kathryn Allen) Vascik, Trevor (Ashley) Auchmuty, Stephen and Dalton Auchmuty, Austin Johnson and Toni (Brandon) Harris, and six great-grandchildren; brother Ned (Ann) Johnson of Cleveland, Tennessee; step-children Shirley (Dave) Shuey of McComb, Ty and Scott (Linda) Hathaway of Franklin, and Pallas (Perry) Emmitt of Deshler and a host of loving step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren.
Paul attended Berry College in Rome, Georgia for one year before enlisting in the United States Air Force where he proudly served his country. Paul was a member of the McComb American Legion and the 40-8 Club. Paul had the honor in 2014 of attending Flag City Honor Flight to Washington D.C. Paul owned and operated Johnson Heating, Plumbing and Electric and also worked for Dow Chemical in Findlay as well as Equity Meats in North Baltimore. He was also a member of the McComb Lions Club and the Hoytville United Methodist Church, where he was a Sunday School teacher and sang in the choir for many years. Paul served on the board of the Hoytville Youth and Community Outreach (HYCO) and was very active with the McComb PTO, Hoytville Little League Baseball where he was a coach as well as an umpire, and bowled on leagues in Deshler. Paul enjoyed attending sporting and music events of his grandchildren and step grandchildren, liked watching sports on TV, and was a big Tennessee Volunteers fan. Paul was very active in 4-H during his high school years where he had the honor of representing the State of Tennessee and was able to meet President Harry Truman.
Due to the current pandemic of COVID-19 the family has chosen to delay services until public gathering is considered safe again.
