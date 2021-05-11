Paul F. Johnston, age 92, passed away on May 10, 2021 at St. Clare Commons. Paul was born on May 23, 1928 in Weston, Ohio to Alvin and Ida Ruth (Weigman) Johnston. Paul graduated from Grand Rapids High School, class of 1946. After graduation, he worked as a funeral attendant for various funeral homes. In 1951 he joined the U.S. Army and served as a Medical Tech at Fort Clayton Canal Zone, Panama City. Paul was appointed to the Toledo Fire Division on April 16, 1958. In 1974, he was assigned to the first class of paramedics. He worked the reminder of his career as a Paramedic and retired October 12, 1982. After retirement, he and his wife, Virginia, moved to South Carolina where they volunteered at the local hospital and museum. They returned to Toledo in 2010.
He is survived by his stepdaughter, Linda Severin of Newton MA; five grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Walker-Connor, of Grand Rapids, OH, and Karlyn Johnston of North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Virginia; brother, Harold; and stepson, Daniel Severin.
The family wishes to thank the nurses from Southern Care Hospice Service for taking care of Paul the past few months. A Funeral and Last Alarm Service will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, OH 43623 (419-841-2422). Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Toledo Firefighter’s Museum. Online condolences may be made at walkerfunerlahomes.com.