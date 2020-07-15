Paul F. Brinker, 75 of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at his residence. He was born on June 8, 1945 to Lawrence and Helen (Christen) Brinker, in Perrysburg, OH. He was a 1963 graduate of Eastwood High School. On July 17, 1965 he married his junior high sweetheart, Marlene Frank, in Perrysburg. Paul and Marlene raised 2 sons and have celebrated nearly 55 years of marriage.
His love of farming started at an early age, where he helped run the family farm raising corn, soybeans, wheat, pickles, tomatoes and sugar beets, along with a flock of sheep. In addition to being a lifelong farmer and businessman, Paul, managed Lime City Mutual Insurance Association for 25 years. While serving in the Ohio National Guard, Paul also worked at Libbey Owens Ford for 7 years. His memberships included Zion United Methodist Church in Luckey, where he served as a trustee, past member of Zoar Lutheran Church in Perrysburg. Paul was dedicated to supporting his community thru Luckey Kiwanis Club, 4-H, school and FFA activities. He enjoyed fellowship thru Country Club Farm Bureau Council, the Cushman Club and especially loved Polka dancing. While Paul enjoyed all of these things, it was his family that gave him the most happiness. So
much that he attended 32 football games watching Matt play Eastwood football and Alan in the OSU marching band all in one season.
In addition to his wife Marlene, Paul is survived by his sons: Alan (Susan) Brinker of Frazeysburg, OH, and Matthew (Kristi) Brinker of Perrysburg. Grandchildren: Lauren, Ian, Leah, Aiden of Frazeysburg, Owen, Logan and Luke of Perrysburg. Sisters: Ruth Ann Hentges, Kathleen Hahn, Marilyn (Ken) Hamen, Janell (Dave) Vickers, and sister-in-law, Joyce Brinker, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Helen Jean Rollins and brother, Richard Brinker.
Family and friends will be received 3- 7 p.m., Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 110 W. Main St, Luckey, OH. Due to current health concerns, please exercise strict social distancing and the use of face masks. If you are not feeling well, please refrain from attending. A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m., Monday, July 20, 2020 at Zion United Methodist Church, 525 Krotzer Ave, Luckey, where there will be an additional time of visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Arnie Elton will be officiating. Interment will be in the Troy Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials take the form of contributions to: Zion United Methodist Church or Sunshine Children’s Home. On-line condolences may be shared with the family at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.