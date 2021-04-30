Paul Edward Eckel, age 93, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. He was born in Perrysburg, Ohio on May 26, 1927 to Ruth (Eckel) McDowell. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and worked at L.O.F., where he retired after 30 years.
Paul was one of the charter members of the Perrysburg Township Fire Department and rose to the ranks of Fire Chief and served from 1965-1973; after stepping down as chief in 1974 he became the Perrysburg Township Fire Inspector and served in that position until retirement. He was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church and volunteered for the Perrysburg Township Fire Department Food Pantry.
Paul is survived by his children, Jean Chambers, Jerry Eckel, Cathy Greulich; grandchildren, Kristy (Glenn), Jeff (Gina), Tina, Tommy (Trish), J.J, Bobby (Kelly); step-grandchildren, Michelle (Mike), Chris (Samantha); 21 great-grandchildren; 10 great-greatgrandchildren; sisters, Alice Sadowski and Margaret Dargahi. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rose; son-in-law, James Chambers; daughter-in-law, Marsha Eckel; great-grandchildren, Carter and Jaxon and grandparents, Frank (Florence) Eckel.
The family would like to thank Home Health Nurses Marsha and Heather for their care.
Family and friends will be received on Monday, May 3, 2021 from 2-8 P.M. at Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg with a Last Alarm service at 7 pm. Services will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 11 A.M. in the funeral home. Interment to follow at St. Rose Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Perrysburg Township Fire Department or the Perrysburg Township Fire Department Food Pantry. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com